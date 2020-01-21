Retired Dixon K-9 Bruno passes away

DIXON, Ill. (WTVO) — Dixon’s hero police Officer Mark Dallas announced Tuesday that his former K-9 partner, Bruno, passed away on Tuesday.

K-9 Bruno was Dallas’ partner for 8 years, he said on Twitter.

It’s with sadness that I have to announce that retired @DixonPolice K9 Bruno has passed away this morning. K9 Bruno served the City of Dixon for more than 8 years and was a faithful K9 partner #NorthAmericanPoliceWorkDogAssociation #NAPWDA pic.twitter.com/qayEVv00u7 — Mark Dallas (@MarkMadallas161) January 21, 2020

Officer Dallas is credited with preventing a mass shooting at Dixon High School on May 16, 2018 after shooting and stopping a gunman who fired several shots in the school gymnasium during a senior graduation practice.

Dallas is a 15 year veteran of the Dixon Police Department and has 24 total years of law enforcement experience and had been assigned as the Dixon High School Resource Officer for the past 5 years.

Dallas, was awarded the ‘Police Officer of the Year’ award by the International Association of Chiefs of Police at a ceremony in Orlando, Florida in October, and was honored by President Trump.

He announced he would be retiring in August 2019.

Officer Chris Scott will be replacing Dallas as Dixon High School’s school resource officer.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

