DECATUR, Ill. (WTVO) — Central Illinois residents are making sure 9/11 is a day that is never forgotten.

One retired Decatur firefighter wants to continue honoring first responders and law enforcement to thank them for their bravery. He knows the challenges that they go through each day while serving their communities firsthand.

Mark Scranton will be serving BBQ sandwiches at Decatur’s Central Park on Monday to honor them. They are free for Macon County emergency workers.

“It takes a lot of training and a lot of commitment to go out and serve the community because you do get some difficult situations, and I hope that the community will recognize what it takes for these guys to do their jobs every day on a daily basis and dealing with some really tragic situations,” Scranton said.

It is an event for everyone. Others can buy a lunch, with all of the money going toward students in EMS classes at Richland Community College.

Scranton hopes that the money can help the next generation be prepared to serve the community. They have raised thousands of dollars in years past.