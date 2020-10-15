Retired Loves Park Police Sgt. Lori DePauw passes away

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — A local police department is mourning after the death of one of their own.

Retired Loves Park Police Sergeant Lori DePauw passed away over the weekend. She served the department for more than 25 years.

You may recognize Sergeant DePauw from a story we did on her back in 2015. We followed her to the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota as she received a kidney transplant from her sister.

DePauw retired from the force in 2018. She leaves behind a husband, five children, and five grandchildren.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

