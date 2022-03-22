ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Local youth organizations got a boost thanks to a Christmas-time tradition.

The YMCA Retired Men’s Club made a $14,000 donation to the Y after its annual Christmas tree sale. The club said that these efforts went “amazingly well” after missing the previous year because of COVID-19.

The money will go to various youth projects in which the club said they take pride.

“Really, we take a lot of pride in that, that we’re able to help the young people, and hopefully set them off on a good track for the rest of their life,” said Loren Salzman, chairman of the YMCA Retired Men’s Club tree sales.

The club said that the tree sales have generated more than $100,000 over the last 10 years.