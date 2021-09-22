Retired Rockford Air Force Major General honored by the State of Illinois

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Major John Borling was named a 2021 Order of Lincoln recipient on Wednesday, Illinois’ highest honor for professional achievement and public service.

Borling, who lives in Rockford, has received medals for his 33-years of service, including the Silver Star, Bronze Star and Purple Heart.

He served as a fighter pilot during Vietnam, and after being shot down, was held as a prisoner of war for six-and-a-half-years.

Borling retired from the military in 1996.

More than 350 Illinoisans have joined the Order of Lincoln over the past five decades.