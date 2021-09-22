Retired Rockford Air Force Major General honored by the State of Illinois

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Major John Borling was named a 2021 Order of Lincoln recipient on Wednesday, Illinois’ highest honor for professional achievement and public service.

Borling, who lives in Rockford, has received medals for his 33-years of service, including the Silver Star, Bronze Star and Purple Heart.

He served as a fighter pilot during Vietnam, and after being shot down, was held as a prisoner of war for six-and-a-half-years.

Borling retired from the military in 1996.

More than 350 Illinoisans have joined the Order of Lincoln over the past five decades.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories