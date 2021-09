ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A retired Rockford K9 officer died unexpectedly this week.

“Iso” was the Rockford Police Department’s most recent bomb detection dog. He served alongside his handler, Officer Matthews, for two years.

During that time, Iso assisted with several bomb threats, and helped protect then Vice President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Colin Powell during their visits to Illinois.

Iso was just 7-years-old. The cause of death has not been released.