ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Frank Ventimiglia, 75, a former Rockford rheumatologist, has been sentenced to serve 12 years in prison for possession of child pornography.

He retired from Rockford Health Physicians in 2008.

The Illinois State Police say they began an investigation on July 20th, 2020, after files sent from a computer with Ventimiglia’s IP address contained child pornography.

Later, Ventimiglia admitted to having possession of thousands of images of child porn.