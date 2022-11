ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Residents looking for a Christmas tree can pick one up while giving back.

The YMCA Retired Men’s Club is holding their annual Christmas tree sale. The tree lot in the Highcrest Shopping Centre, 1672 N Alpine Rd., opened on Saturday and will be open seven days a week. It is their biggest fundraiser of the year, and all proceeds go to the Y.

Last year’s sales raised $14,000, and the club hopes to top that this year.