Retired seniors recognized for their volunteer work–and need your help!

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Those who donated their time across the Stateline are honored on Volunteer Recognition Day.

Senior citizens with a little extra time on their hands might consider the Americorps Senior RSVP Club. It stands for Retired and Senior Volunteer Program.

RSVP’s director matches participants with rewarding opportunities that fit their schedule and interest.

“Basically we have individuals who are looking to get out in their community, who are over the age of 55, and they just want to do something. Maybe get involved in their local food pantries, or get out, as you can see today, and help the environment,” said RSVP Dir. Carli Jonet.

RSVP has served Boone and Winnebago Counties for more than 20 years. The service recently expanded to Lee, Whiteside, and DeKalb Counties.

Click here for more details.