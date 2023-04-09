ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — The Roscoe Police Department is getting ready to honor their longtime leader.

A retirement ceremony for Chief Jamie Evans will be held at a special board meeting on Tuesday.

Evans held the position for 14 years, being the first female Chief of Police in Winnebago County.

Roscoe PD swore in Chief Sam Hawley last Tuesday, who has been with the department for the past 25 years.

“Only this department, I’ve never been anywhere else. Plan on being here till I retire,” Hawley said. “I got hired here when I was 20 years old. I turned 21 a couple of weeks before I graduated from the police academy. I started out my career on patrol. I gradually moved up to detective, rank of corporal and then deputy chief. And then now I was interim chief for about a month before coming in the chief of police.”

Hawley wants to continue Evans’ legacy, saying that the years of good policing will continue under his leadership.

“She was a great chief, I learned a lot of things from her. I learned how to be a boss, basically, from her,” Hawley said. “She’d go to her for anything that you needed, and the best part I think about most of it was she was also a friend to everybody.”