PECATONICA, Ill. (WTVO) — On Thursday, the Pecatonica Village Board voted to move the annual observance of Halloween back to October 31st after previously announcing trick-or-treating would be held on Sunday, October 29th.

Late last month, both Pecatonica and Byron shocked residents by announcing that children would be permitted to celebrate the holiday on Sunday night.

Halloween falls on a Tuesday this year.

Bewildered parents in both communities took umbrage with the decision, and voiced their frustrations on their respective government’s Facebook announcements.

“Is it true Thanksgiving will be moved to January?” joked Tyler Degner.

“We might as well change Christmas June, it’s warmer and no one will freeze or fall doing their shopping,” said Terry Griffeth.

However, some residents were supportive of the change, such as Kelly Nestler, who said, “Thank you for the Sunday trick-or-treat date! It’s so hard to get parents home from work, eat dinner and then head out.”

In 2018, the Halloween & Costume Association launched a Change.org petition to move Halloween to the last Saturday in October, instead of the 31st. It fell short of its goal to get 200,000 signatures.

Following the petition’s media attention, the Registrar of National Day Calendar proclaimed National Trick or Treat Day on the last Saturday in October, annually.

At a meeting Thursday night, the Pecatonica Village Board voted to observe Halloween on Halloween, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The Byron City Council also acquiesced to public pressure this week, restoring trick-or-treating to between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. on October 31st.

This year, Rochelle will celebrate Trick or Treating on Saturday, October 28th.