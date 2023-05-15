ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Animal shelters in Rockford are teaming up to raise money to offer in exchange for information that leads to an arrest after two dogs were found in garbage bags along Auburn Street, one of which had been stabbed in the head.

According to CARE for PETS, an animal rescue service located at 2599 N. Mulford Road, one dog’s body was discovered in a grocery cart along Auburn Street on Monday.

On Tuesday, another deceased dog was found in the same area.

According to the shelter, both dogs were found in black garbage bags with blue tie strings.

The shelter said the second dog, later identified as Sasha, had an implanted microchip that allowed them to find the owner.

The owner reportedly said Sasha had escaped through a fence gate that had blown open and had been missing for 3-4 weeks. The owner told the shelter they had received “ransom”-type messages but believed the messages to be part of a scam.

CARE for PETS said a necropsy was performed at a local animal hospital that determined the dog had either been shot or stabbed in the forehead.

CARE for PETS, Airport Pet Lodge, SPAY ILLINOIS, and Boomer’s Den 2.0, are partnering to offer a $5,000 reward, partially raised by donations, for information that leads to an arrest.

The investigation is being handled by Winnebago County Animal Services.