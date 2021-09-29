Reward offered in case of Rock County man killed in 2018 hit-and-run

UNION TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WTVO) — A $4,500 cash reward has been offered for information leading to the arrest of a person who killed William Church in a hit and run in 2018.

According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, Church, 21, was walking on North County Highway M near W. Hill Road just after midnight, on Saturday, November 17th, 2018, when he was hit and killed by an unknown vehicle.

Police say say anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Rock County Sheriff’s Office tip line, at 608-757-7911 or leave an anonymous tip with the Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at 608-756-3636.