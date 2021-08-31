Rewind TV debuts in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – Rewind TV, new a digital subchannel, has debuted on channel 39.4 over the air.

You may need to rescan your television antennae to find this new channel.

Rewind TV is offering a slate of classic television sitcom hits from the 1980s, 1990s and beyond.

It debuts featuring 227. Becker, Caroline in the City, Dear John, Designing Women, Diff’rent Strokes, The Fact of Life, Family Ties, Growing Pains, Head of the Class, The Hogan Family, Mork & Mindy, Murphy Brown, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Who’s the Boss, and Wings.

Iconic radio pop legend Rick Dees has signed on as the voice of the network.

In 2022, Rewind TV will add The Drew Carey Show, The John Larroquette Show, My Two Dads, News Radio, Suddenly Susan.