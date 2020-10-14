RFD cargo expansion expected to bring more jobs to Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s airport is set to expand its buildings as well as the local job market.

RFD broke ground on a 90,000 square foot cargo facility. Airport administrators say the extra room is needed for an increase in cargo operations.

The airport’s director of operations says the new facility will also be home to several companies looking to hire.

“Our air cargo side with Amazon, UPS, Senator, Emery, these guys are all hiring. So you know it’s one of those things where we’re going through a weird world right now, knowing that there are opportunities for employment, always consider the airport,” said Dir. Operations and Planning Zack Oakley.

Oakley says the construction should be complete by next summer.

