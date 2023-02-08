ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Chicago Rockford International Airport announced the world’s largest aviation services provider would be expanding its cargo operations to RFD.

Menzies Aviation will occupy Building 3 of the International Cargo Center. The 10-year lease agreement was agreed upon by the airport board on January 26th and will go into effect on June 1st.

“We’re pleased to be partnering with globally recognized air cargo handler Menzies Aviation. The Menzies investment in Chicago Rockford International Airport is a testament to our airport infrastructure and the efficiencies that can be achieved in air cargo outside of the large passenger hub airports,” said Mike Dunn, executive director of RFD.

The addition of the new cargo provider will create approximately 60-70 jobs on the airport grounds, with recruitment to begin in the second quarter of 2023. Jobs will include: cargo service agents, cargo clerical operations agents, ramp agents, loadmasters, and managers.

“We have agreed to a long-term lease with RFD to occupy a state-of-the-art facility that includes pharmaceutical handling capabilities,” said Robert Fordree, executive vice president of cargo of Menzies Aviation.

The company also said it would utilize all-electric ground equipment in an effort to support the company’s goal of becoming carbon-neutral by 2033.

RFD is home to the second-largest UPS hub in North America and serves as a base of operations for Amazon Air.