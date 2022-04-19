ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Passengers at the Chicago Rockford International Airport were sharing their joy at no longer needing to wear masks on Tuesday.

The passengers celebrated after landing from Florida.

Passenger Michelle Anderson said it made the trip home better, saying, “I feel great about it. I think it’s terrific. I think everybody, you can see everybody smiling, and you still have some folks [wearing masks]. I’m still all for the masks if they need them, absolutely, but I think it feels good.”

Riders of Rockford Mass Transit Buses can also ride without masks. Administrators say face coverings are longer required for passengers or drivers.

This comes after a federal judge struck down the federal transporation mask mandate which applied to planes, trains, and bus travel.