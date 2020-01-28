Rick Ciganek sworn in as Winnebago County’s Chief Deputy

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rick Ciganek was sworn in as Winnebago County’s Chief Deputy on Monday.

Ciganek comes to Winnebago County from the Elgin Police Department, where his duties included overseeing crime prevention and community relations.

Here, Ciganek will manage the day-to-day operations of the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department.

Ciganek said he made the career move because he was looking for a new challenge.

“To me, it’s a tremendous honor to be be able to be a part of this organization,” he said. “It’s an organization with an outstanding reputation and I think that I’m really excited for the opportunity to help improve this team.”

Ciganek has been in law enforcement for 29 years.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

