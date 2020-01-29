Rick Nielsen’s new band to perform in Belvidere

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Photo: The Nielsen Trust

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Cheap Trick guitarist Rick Nielsen is taking his new family band, The Nielsen Trust, on the road, including a stop in Belvidere.

The Nielsen Trust features Nielsen (guitar/vocals), sons Miles (vocals/guitar) and Daxx (drums/vocals), alongside Miles’ wife Kelly Steward (vocals/guitar).

The band made its surprise debut at the Castle Theatre in Bloomington in October.

Announced 2020 concert dates:

March 6th & 7th / Monk’s Bar & Grill / Middleton, WI
March 19th / Shank Hall / Milwaukee, WI
March 20th / HI-FI / Indianapolis, IN
March 21st / Brauer House Lombard, IL
March 25th / The Ready Room / St Louis, MO
March 26th / The Rust Belt / East Moline, IL
March 27th / Tanners Grill and Bar / Kimberly, WI
March 28th / Majestic Madison, WI
April 1st / Venue 720 / Flora, IL
April 2nd / The Castle Theatre / Bloomington, IL
April 3rd / Chop Shop / Chicago,IL
April 4th / The Apollo Theatre AC / Belvidere, IL

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Made in the Stateline

More Made in the Stateline

Education Matters

More Education Matters

Behind the Badge

More Behind the Badge

Stateline Strong

More Stateline Strong

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Trending Stories