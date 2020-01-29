Rick Nielsen’s new band to perform in Belvidere

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Cheap Trick guitarist Rick Nielsen is taking his new family band, The Nielsen Trust, on the road, including a stop in Belvidere.
The Nielsen Trust features Nielsen (guitar/vocals), sons Miles (vocals/guitar) and Daxx (drums/vocals), alongside Miles’ wife Kelly Steward (vocals/guitar).
The band made its surprise debut at the Castle Theatre in Bloomington in October.
Announced 2020 concert dates:
March 6th & 7th / Monk’s Bar & Grill / Middleton, WI
March 19th / Shank Hall / Milwaukee, WI
March 20th / HI-FI / Indianapolis, IN
March 21st / Brauer House Lombard, IL
March 25th / The Ready Room / St Louis, MO
March 26th / The Rust Belt / East Moline, IL
March 27th / Tanners Grill and Bar / Kimberly, WI
March 28th / Majestic Madison, WI
April 1st / Venue 720 / Flora, IL
April 2nd / The Castle Theatre / Bloomington, IL
April 3rd / Chop Shop / Chicago,IL
April 4th / The Apollo Theatre AC / Belvidere, IL
