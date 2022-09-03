LENA, Ill. (WTVO) — A group hit the road Saturday morning, dodging the raindrops, to raise money for a special retreat for combat veterans.

“Beer for the Brave” started out at Lena Brewing Company, 9416 W Wagner Rd., in the morning.

“It’s Labor Day weekend, I get to ride with my brothers,” said Marine Corps veteran Jim Freeberg. “It’s a gift, a gift from God. I love it.”

Freeberb and other veterans spent their Saturday raising money for a special home with ties to the stateline.

“That’s what today, and multiple other fundraisers that we do across the whole state, from chapter to chapter across the state, trying to raise funds for Dark Horse Lodge because it’s that important to us,” Freeberg said.

Byron High School graduate Alec Catherwood in 2010 while fighting in Afghanistan. His parents are the ones who came up with the idea of the retreat for combat veterans.

“Because they saw the brothers that served with their son coming back, that they were kinda broken, and they wanted to do something about it,” Freeberg said. “I mean, I’m getting goose bumps talking about it. It’s just a great feeling.”

Chad Seyller, event coordinator for Darkhorsemen Memorial Chapter of Marine Vets MC, said that it is important for other veterans to know that help is out there.

“Been through combat and you wanna hang with like-minded people, that’s really what it’s about. Go out, camp, go fishing and get together with those that you can identify better with,” Seyller said. “You know, that is the significance and importance of this event, is to help raise money for Dark Horse Lodge and help support their mission of helping more and more veterans.”

Seyller said that it is more important than ever to raise awareness of the issues veterans face everyday, like suicide.

“The 22 a day is a real thing, that PTSD exists and needs to be dealt with in order to be able to, for our veteran communities, to push through,” Seyller said.

Both Freeberg and Seyller were happy to ride for a good cause with their fellow veterans.

“In a way, for a lot of us that aren’t suffering, it still soothes our souls to know that we get to do something good and have fun doing it,” Freeberg said.