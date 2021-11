ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — River Bluff Nursing Home announced they are accepting donations for the second annual “Bedazzle the Bluff” event.

The annual holiday event seeks to cheer up its 150 residents via gift donations, for items such as gift cars, games, crafts, or holiday décor.

Donations can be made via mail or in-person, up to a week before Christmas.

River Bluff Nursing Home is located at 4401 N. Main Street.