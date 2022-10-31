ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Changes are coming to Rockford’s River Bluff Nursing Home after Winnebago County Board members approved the creation of an oversight board last week.

The new board will consist of 9 unpaid members. One will be appointed by the Winnebago County Board Chairman. The remaining 8 will be members of the community with expertise in fields like health care, social services, accounting, and marketing.

The goal is to have more oversight of the nursing home, officials said.

Applicants should submit a letter of interest, resume and letters of recommendation to the Winnebago County Board Chairman’s Office, 404 Elm St, Rm 533, Rockford, Illinois 61101 or email to boardoffice@admin.wincoil.gov by 5 p.m. on Friday, December 2, 2022.