ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Thursday evening Winnebago County Board unanimously passed the $40,200 feasibility study on a multi-purpose pathway that will go along Riverside.

The Winnebago Operations and Administrative Committee approved the study a week prior and now it has made its final vote.

“At tonight’s county board meeting we are just going to be approving what we approved in committee. Which is the authorization to use the ARP funds to pay for the feasibility study,” said John Butitta a Winnebago County board member.

The committee met with Region 1 planning and an engineering firm out of Woodstock, Il. The two organizations will be coordinating the study. They gave a few options on where along Riverside the pathway would go.

“After all, that was presented to us. The consensus under the principles which was Winnebago County, The City of Rockford, and The City of Loves Park. We all agreed that we should move forward with the option of building the path along the Northside of Riverside. From Perryville all the way out to Sports Core,” Butitta said.

Board members said land acquisition, the cost of moving business signs, utility poles, and drainage all played a factor in the decision. The feasibility study will take some time.

“They are going to report back to us in February. After that once we know the cost or estimated cost then we can start with an engineering study,” Butitta said.

Board members said funding for the project shouldn’t be a problem with the recent federal infrastructure bill which included money for paths of this type. The engineering study will take about 1 to 2 years.

“This isn’t something that is going to happen overnight, but we are moving it along,” said Butitta