Riverview Ice House avoids chopping block but still needs $6 million in renovations

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Downtown Rockford’s ice skating arena still faces closure. However, Park District administrators are working with a citizen’s group to keep the Riverview Ice House open.

Saving the rink comes down to a money issue. Rockford Park District Board of Commissioners voted to approve its 2020 Action Plan. Among the cuts is the closure of Elliott Golf Course.

“We don’t want to be doing any of this, but this is what making tough business decisions and putting our limited dollars where our taxpayers want those limited dollars going towards,” said Rockford Park Executive Director Jay Sandine.

Initially, the Riverview Ice House was also on the chopping block. Officials say the nearly 45-year-old rink is in need of about $6 million in renovations to keep it in working order. Those plans were put on pause after a community group stepped in and started working with the Park District to raise money.

“We’ve met with them several times, and we’ve had several commitments. We’re not where we need to be at yet, but I have to tell you that we’re feeling good that there are commitments being made and efforts being made,” Sandine added.

The Riverview Ice House isn’t in the clear just yet. Park District Executive Director Jay Sandine says there needs to be a more firm financial plan for the facility by the start of 2021.

“That doesn’t necessarily mean we have to have everything in the bank at the end of the year, we just need to know if there’s a sponsor, a donor, a grant. Is there funds that are legitimately available to keep Riverview Ice House and to continue sustaining that great facility,” Sandine said.

Jay Graham is one of the people working to save the rink. He is optimistic the group will be able to find a way to keep the Ice House open.

“We’re obviously very committed to seeing ice stay in downtown Rockford, and we’re very encouraged by the way these conversations have gone, especially recently,” Graham said.

