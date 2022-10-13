ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Riverview Ice House is just a few months from reopening with a completely new look.

On Thursday, crews poured the concrete floor for the main ice rink.

Last spring, the $8 million renovation project got underway.

Originally, the plan was to close the aging Madison Street facility and move operations to the Carlson Ice Arena in Loves Park.

But, community groups pushed to keep the ice rink open.

The next step in the project will be to add the ice, but that won’t happen until the concrete cures, which takes up to 30 days.

“I’m excited about the whole project,” said Mark Rasmussen, the chief operating officer for Apex Facility Solutions. “You’re taking a facility that was literally on its death bed and you’re reviving it and making it into an asset for the community again that can be used for decades into the future.”

Other upgrades will include a completely new refrigeration system, to keep the ice cold, and a new rubber floor in the lobby, along with bigger locker rooms with showers.

The Rockford Park District hopes all the work is completed by the end of January 2023.