SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Automaker Rivian’s R1T electric pickup truck has been voted the “Coolest Thing Made in Illinois.”

The Illinois Manufacturer Association held a “Maker’s Madness” contest to highlight “cool” products made in the state. Over 200,000 votes were cast during the competition.

Both “Fruit by the Foot,” produced by General Mills in Belvidere, and the Orion Spacecraft capsule’s aft bulkhead, barrel and tunnel, made by Ingersoll in Rockford, made it to the final round.

The R1T pickup was the first electric pickup to market, beating the Ford F-150 Lightning, Chevrolet Silverado EV, GMC Hummer EV, and the Tesla Cybertruck. It features four motors, one powering each wheel, and can travel up to 400 miles on a single battery charge. The R1T can accelerate from 0-60 mph in 3 seconds and tow up to 11,000 pounds.

“Rivian R1T is an outstanding example of the innovation and ingenuity of our state’s manufacturing sector and has rightfully earned the title of The Coolest Thing Made in Illinois. The R1T is leading a revolution in the automotive industry, and we are proud Illinois is home to such exciting technological advancements,” said Mark Denzler, President and CEO of the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association.

Rivian operates a plant in Normal, Illinois.

Gov. JB Pritzker signed a Reimagine Electric Vehicles Act last year, a portion of which is intended to make the state more friendly to electric vehicle manufacturers.

“Illinois’ leadership in innovation is a story of our present as much as our past, and you see that in what manufacturers like Rivian are doing in 2022,” said Pritzker. “Rivian’s all-electric R1T is a game-changer in the auto industry, and through my administration’s strategic investments in apprenticeships, training academies and tax credits, we can open doors for more Illinoisans to access 21st century manufacturing careers.”