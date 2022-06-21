ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Mass Transit District is adding nights and Sunday transportation to the Walmart on Central and Riverside, starting Sunday, June 25th.

The Walmart stop will be on the #41 Sunday Auburn and Rockton route and weeknights on the #31 Auburn and Rockton route. The stop at Walmart will be immediately after the stop at North Towne Mall.

“The request for night and Sunday service to this particular Walmart is something that our passengers have been requesting for a long time,” states RMTD Marketing and Communications Manager Lisa Brown. “This request came up during our recent Comprehensive Mobility Study, and is also something our drivers have been telling us is needed. We are so very excited to finally be able to add this stop for our riders.”

The Sunday route will run 9:40 a.m. until 4:40 p.m., and the weeknight service will run 6:40 p.m. until 10:40 p.m.