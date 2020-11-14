RMTD awarded $7M grant to replace aging buses

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Mass Transit District will receive nearly $7 million thanks to a grant from the Rebuild Illinois project.

Local leaders say the money will be used to purchase new buses to replace older vehicles which have reached the end of their lifespan.

Funds will also be used to buy equipment to reduce energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions.

The grant was part of over $350 million announced statewide by the Illinois Department of Transportation.

