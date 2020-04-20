RMTD changing bus routes as 5 drivers come down with COVID-19

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — After 5 drivers and 1 administration official at RMTD tested positive for COVID-19, the service announced significant changes to its schedule, which started this morning.

Monday morning, Rockford Mass Transit District began running services at 6:15 a.m. and will conclude at 6:40 p.m, which will be the effective schedule until further notice.

This weekend, bus schedules will remain as normal, but will only operate from 9:15 a.m. to 5:15 p.m.

In addition, all passengers now are required to wear a face mask, and no more than 10 riders will be allowed on board at one time.

From a press release:

Effective 6:15 a.m. on Monday, April 20, 2020, the existing RMTD route schedule for

weekdays, (Monday thru Friday only) will be reduced to the 5 existing Sunday routes, plus 4

additional routes that will help round out its service area. Service will now start at 6:15 a.m. and

will end at 6:40 p.m. There will be no weekday service past 6:40 pm. Weekend service

(Saturday and Sunday) will consist of the 5 Sunday routes only and will run from 9:15 am until

5:15 pm both days. Service to Belvidere has also been suspended during this time.

The new core weekday routes are the #41, 42, 43, 44, and 45 routes. Service on these routes

will start at 6:15 a.m. These routes will run hourly for the first two hours and the last two hours

of each day. The remaining schedule, from 8:45 a.m. until 3:15 p.m. will operate every 30

minutes. Service begins and ends at the downtown transfer center for these routes.

In addition to the core weekday routes noted above, RMTD will also be running 3 of its regular

routes, the #6 Kilburn, the #20 Alpine Crosstown and the # 22 North Second Street to extend

coverage weekdays only. RMTD will also be running a very modified version of the #16 and 17 City Loop routes to cover the far east side of the city weekdays only.

The modifications to the additional weekday service include the #6 Kilburn route starting at

6:15 a.m. and running every 45 minutes until 6:45 p.m. The #20 Alpine Crosstown will start at

9:30 a.m. and run every 60 minutes until 4:05 pm. #22 North Second will start at 9:45 and run

every 60 minutes, ending at the downtown Transfer Center at 5:50 p.m.

The City Loops, #16 & #17 have been modified to run weekdays only from Rockford Career

College to North Town in a bi-directional manner on a 60 minute headway. In so doing, riders

will still have access to Javon Bea Mercy Health Hospital, and other destinations on the far

East side.

