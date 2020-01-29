RMTD debuts hybrid buses, new logo

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — On Wednesday, Rockford Mass Transit District unveiled five new diesel-electric hybrid buses and a brand new logo and color scheme.

RMTD says it purchased the new buses at a cost of $719,167 each, with a combination of funds from state and federal sources.

The electric hybrid technology allows the engine to go off operation and into electric mode when the vehicle is stopped, which saves on fuel consumption.

They are also able to be programmed to go into electric-only mode when in certain geo-fenced areas of the city, such as schools, medical facilities, or densely populated areas.

“Rockford Mass Transit implemented a sustainability policy early in 2018 which included our commitment to adopt alternative fuel technology vehicles to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and to increase energy efficiencies with our fleet,” states RMTD Executive Director, Michael Stubbe. “As we start 2020, RMTD is happy to announce that the District is taking the first steps toward enhancing the quality of life in our community by implementing this environmentally sustainable technology.”

The new buses also feature an automatic wheelchair security system which gives wheelchair-bound passengers the ability to lock themselves in place with minimal driver assistance.

RMTD says the buses will begin operation in February.

