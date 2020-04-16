RMTD employees test positive for COVID-19

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — In a statement released Thursday, the Rockford Mass Transit District has announced that two employees have tested positive for coronavirus.

RMTD says a bus driver and an employee on the administrative staff are currently self-isolating at home after being diagnosed with COVID-19 within the last 24 hours.

The company says it has adopted stringent cleaning procedures for its vehicles and facilities to protect its staff and customers.

“The health and safety of our staff is of utmost importance to RMTD and we will continue to do anything and everything we can to keep them safe,” said RMTD Executive Director Michael Stubbe. “As the situation continues to evolve we will continue to implement further practices to help protect all of our employees, our riders and the community.”

