RMTD extends route service hours

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Mass Transit District announced an extension to service hours.

Starting Monday, RMTD says it’s core weekday route structure will start an hour early at 5:15 a.m. All changes are part of the district’s effort to ramp up services while maintaining social distancing measures.

RMTD reminds riders that COVID-19 health guidelines are still and place, which includes the requirement for everyone to wear a mask.

To see the full list of changes, click here.

