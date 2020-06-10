RMTD extends route service hours

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Mass Transit District announced an extension to service hours.
Starting Monday, RMTD says it’s core weekday route structure will start an hour early at 5:15 a.m. All changes are part of the district’s effort to ramp up services while maintaining social distancing measures.
RMTD reminds riders that COVID-19 health guidelines are still and place, which includes the requirement for everyone to wear a mask.
To see the full list of changes, click here.
