ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Mass Transit District unveiled a new smartphone app on Friday that will provide real-time bus information to its customers.

RMTD Bus Time will allow users to track their respective bus at any given time within an hour time frame, and will provide direct alerts and traffic updates.

RMTD says users will also be able to use the tool on its website.

According to a press release, “Riders will have two options; they will be able to text an assigned stop ID that has been assigned to every RMTD bus stop and shelter to a phone number that will provide how soon a bus will arrive or depart. Secondly, riders will be able to plan their trip in advance, this option will allow riders to type in their desired destination along with their starting point and receive the most accurate route to getting there.”

The new Trip planner and application are part of an overall upgrade to RMTD’s internal bus technology.

The app is available on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.