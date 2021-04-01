RMTD offering transportation to Rockford’s new mass vaccination site

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Mass Transit District announced Thursday that it would offer service to the new mass vaccination site at New Zion Missionary Baptist Church on Riverside.

Bus service will be provided Wednesday through Saturday from 9:20 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., beginning Wednesday, April 7th.

The site is located at New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, located at 4747 West Riverside Boulevard.

RMTD also provides fixed route and paratransit service to the Sandy Hollow vaccination location in the old K-Mart facility, 1321 Sandy Hollow Road. Service to this location is provided on the #45 Kishwaukee/7th Street route.