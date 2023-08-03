ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s Mass Transit District is offering students a free option to get around town.

RMTD offers free rides to students from kindergarten all the way to 12th grade in an effort to help kids get to class, their jobs, or anywhere they want to go.

A valid student ID is required to participate in the program, which has been in place since January 2022.

RMTD says the program solves a key concern for local schools, which are having trouble recruiting bus drivers.

“One of the biggest issues they have is transportation, just kids getting to school, students getting to school. So, if we can alleviate that pressure off of them when it comes to transportation and whether it be economic reasons, or just logistically, we can get them to school for free, why not?” said RMTD’s Orlando Toatley.

To register without a student ID, RMTD asks for proof of identity and enrollment to any area school. An RMTD student ID can be had for $2.