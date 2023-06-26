SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Mass Transit District (RMTD) is upgrading portions of its fleet with electric buses, thanks to federal funding.

The Illinois Department of Transportation has allocated funding from the Federal Transit Administration’s Low to No Emission Vehicle Program to purchase two electric paratransit vehicles for RMTD.

In total, the state received $24.9 million from the federal program to deploy 50 electric buses and charging infrastructure statewide.

“Electric vehicles enable a cleaner future, and they also create jobs across the state,” said Sen. Dick Durbin. “These federal funds provide Illinois’ transit systems with the critical resources they need to deploy the latest technology and maintain reliable, affordable services for Illinoisans.”

The grants are part of a $1.7 billion FTA investment to fund 130 projects in 46 states and territories, including buses, related equipment, and transit facility projects.