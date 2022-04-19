ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Mass Transit District bus riders are no longer required to wear masks following a federal judge ruling that struck down a national mask mandate for travel on Monday.

A spokesperson for RMTD confirmed the policy, saying that “Riders and drivers are no longer required to wear masks. It is optional and encouraged, however, not required.”

The decision Monday by U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle in Tampa also said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention improperly failed to justify its decision and did not follow proper rulemaking.

In her 59-page ruling, Mizelle said the only remedy was to vacate the rule entirely across the country because it would be impossible to end it for the limited group of people who objected in the lawsuit.

The judge said “a limited remedy would be no remedy at all” and that the courts have full authority to make a decision such as this — even if the goals of the CDC in fighting the virus are laudable.

“Because our system does not permit agencies to act unlawfully even in pursuit of desirable ends, the court declares unlawful and vacates the mask mandate,” she wrote.

The CDC recently extended the mask mandate, which was set to expire Monday, until May 3 to allow more time to study the BA.2 omicron subvariant of the coronavirus that is now responsible for the vast majority of cases in the U.S.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.