RMTD to offer early and late service extensions to bus routes

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Mass Transit District says it aims to help early risers and night owls with expanded service hours this month.

Starting November 29th, buses will run an hour earlier and an hour later.

The change will affect core weekday routes and all six night routes.

RMTD says it has set four major goals to improve its system overall, including reducing barriers for working people.

“People need better access to workforce opportunities,” said RMTD spokesperson Lisa Brown. “By providing an extra hour of service in the morning, and extending our service an hour later at night, we believe we’ll be able to help people make those connections so that they can use public transportation to get to early morning shifts and also people coming off of late night shifts.”

The bus service says more changes are on the way, with an improvement to weekend service to be announced early next year.