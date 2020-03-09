RMTD to offer free bus rides to polling places on election day

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Mass Transit District says it will provide free rides between six a.m. and 8 p.m. next Tuesday on Election Day.
Buses will operate on a fixed route and riders will have to tell the driver where their polling place is.
Paratransit rides can call to set up transportation.
