Road construction for IL Route 2 in Dixon to start in June

DIXON, Ill. (WTVO) — Weather permitting, construction work will begin on IL Rt. 2 from Elmwood Road to Latham Road the week of June 1st. IDOT made the announcement on Tuesday. The project is expected to be completed by the end of June.

Drivers can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through the area, if alternate routes are not available. Flaggers will direct traffic through the work area.

Denler Inc. will be working on the more than $100,000 project.

IDOT also stresses the importance to pay close attention in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

