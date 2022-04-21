JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Police have arrested Damien Walls, 28, after he reportedly stabbed another driver in the head with a knife during a “road rage” incident on Thursday.

According to Janesville Police, the victim was driving on E. Racine Street around 7 p.m. when Walls pulled in front of him, blocking his lane of traffic.

Police say Walls then got out of his car, walked up to the victim’s car, and stabbed him in the head with a knife.

Walls then drove away, police said.

The victim left the scene and met police officers in the 100 block of South Franklin Street to report the crime.