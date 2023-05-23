DIXON, Ill. (WTVO) — A portion of road will soon have an honorary name for the man who stopped a school shooter at Dixon High School back in 2018.

A portion of Lincoln Statue Drive outside of the school will be named “Mark Dallas Way.” Dixon City Council approved that addition last week.

Matthew Milby, 19, was sentenced to 30 years for bringing a gun to Dixon High School during graduation practice on May 16, 2018 and opening fire. Dallas heard the shots and told Milby to drop the gun, who Dallas said fired at him over his shoulder while he was running.

Dallas returned fire and hit Milby.

Dallas said that the only reason he was not hurt was because of the training he and the department had.

“I am not the reason kids at Dixon High School survived. The students at Dixon High School survived because long before the shooting occurred our community possessed the wisdom and collective will to do something about it,” Dallas said. “Our police department had grown weary of the countless massacres unfolding throughout our country, so we developed a strong school resource officer program and then we trained, we trained and we trained some more for years before this happened. Our entire local law enforcement community was trained for May 16, 2018. For years before he walked into Dixon High School with an Uzi, our entire law enforcement community was getting ready for Matthew Milby.”

The high school will still keep its same address on Lincoln Statue Drive. The honorary section of the road will go from Peoria Avenue to the football field past the school.

The school board said that they hope to get the new signs by May 30, which is “Mark Dallas Day” across the state.