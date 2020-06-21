Road work to begin on US 20 from Buckley Drive to Shaw Road

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) –Starting Monday, drivers along US 20 can expect delays between Buckly Drive to Shaw Road in Winnebago County.
The road work is part of IDOT’s multi-million dollar project that is expected to wrap up near the end of November.
Motorists can expect lane closures, nighttime work, and in-roadway repairs. IDOT officials say drivers should allow extra time for trips through the area and pay extra attention to work zones, posted speed limits, and alternate routes.
