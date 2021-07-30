Roadwork to begin on improving West State Street

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Road crews are set to begin work on the next phase of improvements to Rockford’s West State Street.

Phase 2 of 4 of the $9 million project will begin on Monday, in an effort to relocate utilities between Independence and Day avenues. The work is expected to be completed in October, then work on the roadway can begin.

“Phase two is going to include the same type of improvements as phase one, complete roadway reconstruction, separated lanes with the median, just like in phase one. It will have the arterial decorative street lighting as well be extended. The multi-use path will be extended as well on the south side of the street,” said City of Rockford engineer, Tim Hinkens.

The portion of West State under construction will have posted detours.

City and State funds are paying for the project.