ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are searching for a burglar who smashed their way into a rental store over the weekend.

Police said it was 3 a.m. when officers responded to an alarm at Rent-A-Center, at 3818 W Riverside Blvd.

When officers arrived, they found the front window and doorway had been shattered.

Police said it appeared that the criminal had driven into the doors of the business to gain entry, and then stole three large television sets.

Authorities did not provide a description of the suspect, or say whether the location had active surveillance. The suspect is still at large.