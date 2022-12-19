JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police are searching for suspects who robbed a Best Buy store early Sunday morning.

According to police, the robbers used a vehicle to force entry into the store, located at 2850 Deerfield Drive around 4:35 a.m.

Officers responded to a burglary alarm, but the suspects had already fled with stolen merchandise.

Police said the criminals left in a gray 2022 Ford Edge SUV with Georgia license plat CTQ9384.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to contact the Janesville Police Department at 608-755-3100.