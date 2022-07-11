ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are looking for two “younger-looking” men who held up a Fas Guel gas station on 11th Street early Saturday morning.

According to police, the robbery happened around 5:50 a.m. while the clerk was outside the building. The suspects approached with a handgun and followed the clerk back inside the station, located at 3302 11th, and then stole cash from the registers along with a bottle of liquor.

Police described the suspects as two “younger-looking black males wearing masks.”