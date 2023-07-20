ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Local robotics teams are showing off their work before they’re put to the test this weekend, at the 11th annual Rock River Robotics Off-Season Competition on Saturday.

Thirty teams from the Midwest will take part, including teams from Belvidere, Rockton, Winnebago, and Pecatonica.

Each team designs, builds, programs, and operates a robot that competes against others.

Scholarships and grant money are the prizes.

Beyond STEM skills, organizers say kids learn valuable business and public speaking skills.

Liam Ellingson is part of the Flaming Monkeys robotics team, who is participating for a second year.

“Seeing the final product and putting together, the final stages of it is, I guess, the most satisfying, to see it all work or not work,” he said. “[Which is] a lot of the time and I have to troubleshoot that. But, it’s fun all throughout, to come up with ideas.”

The competition will be held Saturday, July 22nd at the Rock Valley College PE Center from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. and admission is free.