ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Robotics are poised to become a larger part of American life in the future, and the Small Business Development Council on Thursday held the 1st Annual Robotics and Automation Expo to showcase some of the latest technologies.

Brian Sullivan, sales executive for A-American Machine and Assembly, said robots will eventually replace humans in certain workforce environments.

“We see that more and more, in the future of jobs, that it’s too dangerous for a human being, or the humans just don’t want to do it anymore. So, let them do other things. Let them build the robots instead of being the robot,” he said.

A-American Machine and Assembly, at 1665 Elmwood Road, hosted the expo, and Sullivan added that robot manufacturing should be on the city’s priority list.

“We are the manufacturing hub and robots can definitely be a part of it, and they should be a part of it,” he explained.

The purpose of the expo was to demonstrate where the future of the workforce is heading, into a future in which robots will perform menial tasks or jobs too dangerous for a human.

Pringle Robotics’ customer support engineer, Justin Rodriguez, said the Peoria Riverfront Museum is already using its robotic workers.

“They use it as a hostess bot, to guide patrons to the different exhibits. It can be programmed to perform in any environment, to take your customers…to where they need to be,” Rodriguez said.

“This is a huge opportunity for local companies to modernize their operations,” said SBDC director Edward Caceres.

Experts say robots can be helpful in professions like manufacturing, warehouse, industrial, hospitality, healthcare, retail, sanitation and security.

“We want to educate a lot more people in the area, broaden horizons,” Sullivan said. “Hopefully, the children will come on board and gravitate towards that and do more in the future, right here in Rockford.”

A-American and the SBCD say they will hold more expos in the future as the technology advances.