Rochelle announces trick-or-treating hours

ROCHELLE, Ill. (WTVO) — The City of Rochelle has announced trick-or-treating hours for Halloween, which will run from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

City officials advise those who participate this year to wear masks, wash hands, and social distance.

“If you are welcoming trick-or-treaters at your home, please wear a face covering and wash hands and high-touch areas such as doorbells and doorknobs frequently. Consider handing out candy outdoors rather than from inside the home,” the city said in a news release.

Those homes who do not wish to participate are asked to leave their porch lights off.

Rochelle residents also have the opportunity to trick-or-treat through the Downtown Rochelle businesses on Thursday October 29th from 4-6pm. 102.3 The Coyote will again host the Trick-or-Treat safe house at the Comfort Inn on October 29th from 5-7pm with a drive-through event through the hotel’s parking lot.

