Rochelle announces trick-or-treating hours

ROCHELLE, Ill. (WTVO) — The City of Rochelle has announced trick-or-treating hours for Halloween, which will run from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
City officials advise those who participate this year to wear masks, wash hands, and social distance.
“If you are welcoming trick-or-treaters at your home, please wear a face covering and wash hands and high-touch areas such as doorbells and doorknobs frequently. Consider handing out candy outdoors rather than from inside the home,” the city said in a news release.
Those homes who do not wish to participate are asked to leave their porch lights off.
Rochelle residents also have the opportunity to trick-or-treat through the Downtown Rochelle businesses on Thursday October 29th from 4-6pm. 102.3 The Coyote will again host the Trick-or-Treat safe house at the Comfort Inn on October 29th from 5-7pm with a drive-through event through the hotel’s parking lot.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Study shows link between sleep apnea and Alzheimer’s
- 4 states added to Chicago’s travel order
- Speaker Madigan declines invitation to testify before House committee
- Titans suspend team activities after multiple players, staffers test positive for COVID-19
- Texas grand jury takes no action against man who killed church shooter
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!